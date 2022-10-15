A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,979 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of A. O. Smith worth $21,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,818 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $30,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AOS opened at $49.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.22. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.