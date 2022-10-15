Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Shane Cooke Sells 5,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $279,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shane Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $480,900.00.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Shane Cooke sold 15,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $493,500.00.
Prothena Stock Up 1.6 %
PRTA stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -228.54 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $66.54.
Institutional Trading of Prothena
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Prothena by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Prothena by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PRTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
