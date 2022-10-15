Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Shane Cooke Sells 5,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $279,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shane Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prothena alerts:

On Wednesday, September 28th, Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $480,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Shane Cooke sold 15,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $493,500.00.

Prothena Stock Up 1.6 %

PRTA stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -228.54 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $66.54.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Prothena by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Prothena by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.