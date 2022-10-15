Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Mohawk Industries worth $20,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.36.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $96.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $199.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.79.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.06. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

