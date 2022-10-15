Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,445 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of Cable One worth $18,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Cable One by 105.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cable One during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 7,500.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of CABO stock opened at $784.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,088.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,234.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $730.44 and a twelve month high of $1,869.42.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.41 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $429.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.46 million. Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In other Cable One news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total transaction of $40,339.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total transaction of $40,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 972 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,100 shares of company stock worth $1,245,051 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,575.00.

Cable One Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

