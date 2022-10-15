ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,023,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,050 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $18,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 38,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 382,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 40.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 70,683 shares in the last quarter.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ICL Group Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $8.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. ICL Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2918 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.05%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.23%.

ICL Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.