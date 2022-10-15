Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,326 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of H World Group worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in H World Group by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in H World Group by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in H World Group in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in H World Group in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H World Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.97.

Shares of H World Group stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. H World Group Limited has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.49 and a beta of 1.06.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). H World Group had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

