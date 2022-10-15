Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 5,270,793 Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,270,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,234,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 2.19% of Archer Aviation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BG Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maria Pinelli sold 13,356 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $39,533.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,297.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maria Pinelli sold 13,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $39,533.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,297.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $184,592.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,165,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,613,997. 30.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Archer Aviation Stock Down 1.5 %

ACHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Archer Aviation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 15.31, a current ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

