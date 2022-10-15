Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 206.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,375 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.40% of Douglas Emmett worth $15,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 477,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,031,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,608,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 214,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 48,093 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Emmett

In other Douglas Emmett news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 48,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,401,587.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,130. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 48,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 345,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,916 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 228.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Douglas Emmett Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

See Also

