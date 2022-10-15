Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 30,167 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,167 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $15,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BCE during the first quarter worth about $12,960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,849,000 after purchasing an additional 504,219 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in BCE by 6.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,423,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,390,000 after purchasing an additional 659,781 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BCE by 42.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,606,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. BCE’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.719 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 112.05%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

