7,816,575 Shares in Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,816,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,461,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 4.16% of Markforged at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Markforged during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Markforged during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Markforged during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Markforged by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Markforged during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Markforged to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.70 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Markforged to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

NYSE:MKFG opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.23. Markforged Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $7.69.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.78 million. Markforged had a net margin of 36.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Markforged Holding Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

