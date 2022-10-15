Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.72.

A number of analysts have commented on VLTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Volta from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Volta in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Volta from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Volta in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Volta Stock Down 3.3 %

VLTA opened at $0.99 on Monday. Volta has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $166.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Volta

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Volta had a negative net margin of 562.95% and a negative return on equity of 89.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Volta will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volta in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,035,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Volta by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10,313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Volta by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 24,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Volta by 327.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,342,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 4,093,445 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Volta by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

About Volta

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

