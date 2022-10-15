Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.96

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.96 and last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 2806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRSR shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

Corsair Gaming Trading Down 5.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $283.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 5.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the second quarter worth $152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 22.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Further Reading

