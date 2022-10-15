Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.11

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 3904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.15 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 7.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Institutional Trading of Capitol Federal Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 74.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

