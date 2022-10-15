Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.37

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 15490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Uniti Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uniti Group

About Uniti Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Uniti Group by 121.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.