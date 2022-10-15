Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.37

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 15490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.
