Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives $54.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.79.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAGE shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

SAGE stock opened at $37.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.28. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $47.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,162.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.10%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

