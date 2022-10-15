Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.46

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.46 and last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 4206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Necessity Retail REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38.

Get Necessity Retail REIT alerts:

Necessity Retail REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.