Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AGTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.67.

Agiliti Stock Performance

NYSE AGTI opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.47. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $26.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agiliti

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $273.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.66 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Agiliti by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Agiliti by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Agiliti by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Featured Stories

