Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Assurant from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Assurant Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $147.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Assurant has a 52-week low of $143.76 and a 52-week high of $194.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.80.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Assurant will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 197.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 438,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 285.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

