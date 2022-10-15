Traders Purchase High Volume of Coeur Mining Call Options (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 5,554 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 250% compared to the average volume of 1,587 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 56.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after buying an additional 10,035,506 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 12.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,821,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,537,000 after buying an additional 2,909,130 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at $7,723,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 15.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,632,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after buying an additional 1,128,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,720,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,658,000 after buying an additional 670,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CDE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 7.6 %

Coeur Mining stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $918.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.51. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.64 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 16.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

