Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share (BATS:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Cboe Global Markets’ current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 3.3 %

CBOE has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $116.11 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.03 and a 200 day moving average of $117.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

