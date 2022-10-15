International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT Lowered to $34.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC increased its position in International Paper by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in International Paper by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in International Paper by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of International Paper by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 732,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,815,000 after buying an additional 37,917 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

