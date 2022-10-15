Royal Caribbean Cruises Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 47,080 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 43% compared to the typical volume of 32,878 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.3% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 95.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

