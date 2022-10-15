Insider Buying: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Major Shareholder Buys $318,000.00 in Stock

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,295,812.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $326,000.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $314,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $286,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00.

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $693.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.47. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $643.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 629.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,114,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413,700 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 1,335.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,926,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,990 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,329,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,671,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,643 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Featured Articles

