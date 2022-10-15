StockNews.com Lowers Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FELE. DA Davidson increased their target price on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Franklin Electric stock opened at $83.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.03. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $551.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $145,397.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,499.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $133,751.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $145,397.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,499.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,351 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 86,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 47.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 359,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

