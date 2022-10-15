aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.
aTyr Pharma Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ LIFE opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $72.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On aTyr Pharma
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth about $29,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 36.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 39,970 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 48.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,909 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
aTyr Pharma Company Profile
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.
