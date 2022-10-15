Morgan Stanley Raises DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $107.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DXCM. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.55.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $97.41 on Tuesday. DexCom has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $164.86. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.94, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average of $89.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

