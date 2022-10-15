Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) PT Raised to €204.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €190.00 ($193.88) to €204.00 ($208.16) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DBOEY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($204.08) to €210.00 ($214.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse to €197.70 ($201.73) in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €198.00 ($202.04) to €202.00 ($206.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.59.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Trading Down 1.4 %

Deutsche Börse stock opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.