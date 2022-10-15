Insider Buying: CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Buys $679,832.91 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc bought 130,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $679,832.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,080,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,988,786.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CompoSecure Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO opened at $5.20 on Friday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 120.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

