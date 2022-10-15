Brokerages Set Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Price Target at $182.60

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARE. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of ARE opened at $131.55 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.14%.

In other news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,522,000 after acquiring an additional 50,098 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

