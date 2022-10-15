Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Receives $218.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.20.

IFCZF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Intact Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$227.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $140.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.15. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $123.42 and a 12 month high of $157.48.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

