Short Interest in Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Drops By 51.4%

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AATC stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. Autoscope Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 600.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Autoscope Technologies by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

