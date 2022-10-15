Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC) Short Interest Update

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arena Fortify Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AFAC opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. Arena Fortify Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81.

About Arena Fortify Acquisition

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on acquisition candidates within the natural resources industry.

