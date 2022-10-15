Short Interest in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Declines By 38.0%

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 768,300 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the September 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 871,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 57,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 64,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,073,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,615,000 after purchasing an additional 272,917 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $56.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $55.94 and a twelve month high of $88.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.88.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

