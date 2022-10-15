Short Interest in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Rises By 45.5%

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the September 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -1.10. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53.

Get Acurx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Carl Sailer purchased 19,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $75,000.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 92,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,697. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACXP. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 365.5% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.