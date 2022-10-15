Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Short Interest Down 37.8% in September

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the September 15th total of 39,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 105,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ ADES opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.74 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 91,805 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter worth $127,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 20.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 81,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 99.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter worth $56,000. 37.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

