Short Interest in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Drops By 28.9%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,900 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the September 15th total of 246,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 674,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8 %

ADIL stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.65. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adial Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADIL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Maxim Group lowered Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

