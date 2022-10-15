ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Short Interest Update

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the September 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance

Shares of ADSEW stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.09. ADS-TEC Energy has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.55.

Institutional Trading of ADS-TEC Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSEW. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 66.1% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 467,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 186,198 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 252.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 47,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ADS-TEC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer.

