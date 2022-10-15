Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the September 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 34.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 6.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

ABCB opened at $49.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.13. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $56.63.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $275.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

