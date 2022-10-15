Short Interest in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) Declines By 35.3%

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,700 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the September 15th total of 231,400 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 42.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 567,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,308 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $356,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 28.8% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 447,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 100,120 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 44.9% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 128,667 shares during the period. 41.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACE Convergence Acquisition alerts:

ACE Convergence Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ACEV stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. ACE Convergence Acquisition has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Company Profile

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the IT infrastructure software and semiconductor sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.