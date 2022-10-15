Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,600 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the September 15th total of 177,500 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 295,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ABEO shares. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 76,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 6.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,325,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares in the last quarter.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

ABEO opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.07. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

