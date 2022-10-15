Short Interest in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA) Drops By 30.0%

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHA opened at $10.20 on Friday. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aesther Healthcare Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition by 8.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition by 1.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter worth $4,044,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,366,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition by 1.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 733,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the pharmaceutical and medical devices sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

