Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Up 37.0% in September

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the September 15th total of 69,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Addex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.
Shares of ADXN opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. Addex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $8.77.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Addex Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.29% of Addex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.
Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.
