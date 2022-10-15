Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL) Short Interest Down 36.5% in September

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAL. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,365,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the first quarter worth $6,131,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the first quarter worth $1,045,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 20.0% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 494,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 82,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the first quarter worth $4,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADAL opened at $10.11 on Friday. Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Company Profile

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts in the areas of digital financial services or modern financial technology.

