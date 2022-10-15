ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Short Interest Down 26.9% in September

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the September 15th total of 79,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ARCA biopharma in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $29.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.87. ARCA biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $2.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the period. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ARCA biopharma

(Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.