Barclays Boosts Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Price Target to $51.00

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CQP. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an underweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.38.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

CQP opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $61.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.65). Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.68%.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 999,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,853,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 930,284 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 926,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,788 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 45.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 734,278 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,384,000 after purchasing an additional 229,326 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 443,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,015,000 after purchasing an additional 21,647 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

