FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Given New $196.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $254.00 to $196.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FLT. Mizuho boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $261.91.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $167.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $163.34 and a one year high of $282.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $861.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 38.86%. As a group, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

