Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GMED. StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.50.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $60.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.01. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $81.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $263.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 3,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 183.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.