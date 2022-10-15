Morgan Stanley Trims Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Target Price to $49.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.96. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $74.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Insider Transactions at Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $397.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,412.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,602 shares of company stock worth $536,067 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,216,174 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $270,931,000 after acquiring an additional 108,831 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,529,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $162,540,000 after acquiring an additional 152,293 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $97,658,000 after acquiring an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $88,686,000 after acquiring an additional 23,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after acquiring an additional 98,702 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Featured Articles

