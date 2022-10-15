Morgan Stanley Cuts iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $165.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IRTC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $157.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.73.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

IRTC stock opened at $116.46 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $169.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Insider Activity

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,090 shares of company stock worth $632,089. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

