Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Lumentum to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.58.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.95 and a 200-day moving average of $83.45. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.66 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth $30,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4,000.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

